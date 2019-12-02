Northeastern Nigeria - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe: Situation report - November 2019

Key messages

Under its 2019 rainy season activities, FAO has reached all 98 400 targeted households with crop seed and/or fertilizer. Harvesting is ongoing across northeastern Nigeria. While preliminary findings point to general good smallholder farmer yields, reduced yields are anticipated in southern Borno due to the prevalence of fall armyworm affecting maize. Abnormal frequency and distribution of rainfall may have also led to reduced yields for some cereals and pulses. In some cases, cereals such as maize crops have experienced staining and molding, and pulses such as groundnut and cowpea have rotten on farm.

The figures of the latest Cadre Harmonisé (November 2019) analysis for the three northeastern states - an estimated 2.6 million people severely food insecure for October-December 2019 - represent a reduction of close to 300 000 people from June 2019. However, if no humanitarian support is provided, a projected 3.6 million people in the region are likely to be severely food insecure from June to August 2020 – traditionally the lean season in the North-East.