07 Jun 2019

Northeastern Nigeria - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe: Situation report - May 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (922.58 KB)

KEY MESSAGES

  • 98 400 households (688 800 people) have been targeted for FAO’s rainy season activities (distribution of crop seed and fertilizer). As it is the main planting season, the success of the 2019 rainy season will determine the food security and income needs of about 80 percent of the people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

  • 78 000 households (546 000 people) in northeastern Nigeria were targeted for FAO’s 2018/19 dry season activities – FAO has distributed fertilizer and high yielding, early maturing rice and maize seed as well as vegetable seed. While the dry season has historically represented a break in farming, continued crop production during this period is central to enabling stronger, more resilient and food-secure farming households.

  • Small-scale farmers require immediate assistance to boost their resilience ahead of the forthcoming lean season (June– August), as close to 2.7 million people will face severe food insecurity if humanitarian efforts do not continue.

