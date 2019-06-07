Northeastern Nigeria - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe: Situation report - May 2019

KEY MESSAGES

98 400 households (688 800 people) have been targeted for FAO’s rainy season activities (distribution of crop seed and fertilizer). As it is the main planting season, the success of the 2019 rainy season will determine the food security and income needs of about 80 percent of the people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

78 000 households (546 000 people) in northeastern Nigeria were targeted for FAO’s 2018/19 dry season activities – FAO has distributed fertilizer and high yielding, early maturing rice and maize seed as well as vegetable seed. While the dry season has historically represented a break in farming, continued crop production during this period is central to enabling stronger, more resilient and food-secure farming households.