Nigeria
Northeastern Nigeria - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe: Situation report - June 2020
Key messages:
- Conflict-affected households in the North-East face further negative socio-economic impacts caused by measures taken to curtail** the coronavirus disease 2019** (COVID-19), including lockdown and physical distancing directives that have hindered commodity trade and overall economic activity.
- The dry season agricultural support programme in northeastern Nigeria contributed to increased food security among conflict-affected households during the pandemic, providing a key source of food and income. FAO reached 35 000 households with crop seeds, NPK 15:15:15 fertilizer and water pumps under the programme.
- The latest Cadre Harmonisé analysis (March 2020) indicates that around 3.7 million people in the three northeastern states are projected to face severe acute food insecurity (Phases 3+) during the lean season (JuneAugust 2020) the analysis was carried out prior to COVID-19.
- FAO will shortly begin agricultural input distributions for its rainy season programme to reach 63 300 households, as well as the provision of livestock production support to 11 900 households across the North-East. FAO will be supporting 40 percent fewer beneficiaries in the 2020 rainy season compared with the previous year, amid additional** livelihood** challenges that have emerged due to COVID-19.
- Under the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19, FAO has increased its funding requirement for 2020 to respond to the additional needs that have emerged in relation to the pandemic.