Northeastern Nigeria - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe: Situation report - June 2018

KEY MESSAGES

FAO’s has launched its rainy season programme to bolster the food production capacity of 150 000 targeted farming families (1 050 000 people) in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, thereby enhancing their food security, nutrition and income generation.

To date, FAO has sufficient funding to reach 149 730 households for the rainy season through the provision of cereal, vegetable and cash crop (groundnut or sesame seeds) kits.

Ensuring planting during the rainy season means reduced humanitarian costs for 2018 and 2019 to address food insecurity.

Timely agricultural support for this season is key to enhance access to food and bolster markets for improved food availability among severely food-insecure populations.

BACKGROUND

The states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe have faced a nine-year-long escalating conflict resulting in the massive displacement of people, significant human, social and economic losses, and high levels of food insecurity, particularly in Borno State. The overall impact of the conflict on agriculture is estimated at about USD 3.7 billion (World Bank and Buhari Plan). There are about 1.7 million IDPs in the three northeastern Nigeria states (DTM IOM, Round XXII, April 2018), of which 82.7 percent in Borno. Host communities are also affected with weak access to the necessary resources for their own food production, and face high levels of poverty and malnutrition.

The situation is further compounded by climate variability that negatively impacts the production system resulting in poor crop yields and livestock productivity, which in turn affect households’ livelihood and food security.

The number of people facing acute food insecurity in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa has significantly reduced over the past year from 4.7 million (March‒May 2017) to 2.3 million (March‒May 2018). However, the latest Cadre Harmonisé analysis (March 2018) indicates that, despite improved food production in 2017, the main food security, nutrition and livelihood indicators are still at alarming levels and 2.9 million people are projected to be severely food insecure during the lean season (June-August 2018) in the three northeastern states.