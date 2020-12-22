Northeastern Nigeria - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe: Situation report - December 2020

3.4 million people facing acute food insecurity at crisis or worse levels (Phases 3+), Cadre Harmonisé (October–December 2020)

2.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the crisis (Displacement Tracking Matrix [DTM], International Organization for Migration [IOM], August 2020)

USD 33.9 million still needed by FAO under the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19

Key messages:

Persistent conflict, recurrent flooding and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures in the northeastern part of the country have further exacerbated socio-economic indicators, hampering commodity trade and economic activities, including farming and food production.

In September 2020, this dire situation prompted the UN Secretary General to forewarn the Security Council that northeastern Nigeria is one of four ongoing crises “facing the spectre of heightened food insecurity and potentially famine” and that action is needed now to address both the deepening humanitarian crisis and the low level of funding. The latest Cadre Harmonisé analysis (October 2020) indicates that over 3.4 million people are currently facing acute food insecurity at crisis or worse levels (Phase 3+) in the three northeastern states, a figure that is projected to rise to 5.1 million in the 2021 lean season (June–August), if adequate assistance is not provided. The prevalence of global acute malnutrition is also a cause for grave concern with stressed to emergency malnutrition thresholds in Yobe (14.7 percent) and Borno (14.5 percent) states.

Under the 2020 HRP, FAO’s rainy season agricultural support programme in the North-East benefited 23 300 households, contributing to increased food security among conflict-affected households during the pandemic, providing a key source of food and income. Livestock production support is also being provided to 3 250 households across the region.

FAO is targeting 17 300 households for the 2020/21 dry season whereby beneficiaries will be provided with vegetable seeds and fertilizer, allowing them to produce their own food and generate income from selling production surplus.