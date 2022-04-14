Northeast’s Vicious Cycle

Since 2009, northeast Nigerian states (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) have been hotbeds of violent conflict driven by jihadist organisations. Due to the unending seasons of terror, about 35,000 people have died and over 2.5 million others displaced. The conflict has generally impacted lives and livelihoods in communities that are mostly killing fields for the jihadists. The jihadist war has continued without a clear end for over a dozen years. The vulnerabilities of millions of residents in the region continue to plumb new depths despite the Nigerian government’s interventions and development partners’ efforts.

An unresolved humanitarian crisis trails the violence in the terror-troubled region. About 10.6 million people in the region require urgent humanitarian assistance. The episodes of forced displacements have pushed hundreds of thousands to overburdened displacement camps, where basic human decencies are luxurious. This is coupled with the camps’ underlying challenges such as inadequate shelter, meals, sexual violence and proneness to disease outbreaks. Moreover, camp dwellers have often faced attacks by jihadists. Other internally displaced persons (IDPs) find refuge in often hostile and economically downtrodden host communities. This situation often leads to fierce resource conflict between IDPs and host communities.

Women, girls and boys significantly populate refuge sites in Nigeria’s conflict-impacted northeast and beyond it. These demographics’ vulnerabilities are deepened by the continuance of terror, prolonged displacement periods and humanitarian crises. Besides, most violent conflicts affect women and girls differently. For instance, women and girls in the northeast are often kidnapped, sexually violated, forced into marriages or turned into suicide bombers. Young boys are victims of these challenges as their vulnerability predisposes them to the antics of jihadist groups. Furthermore, boys in this situation are also recruited by self-defence militias. In 2018, the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported that a local militia fighting Boko Haram insurgents released about 833 child soldiers in northeast Nigeria. According to UNICEF, the released children were among the nearly 1,500 boys and girls recruited by vigilante militias.

The Nigerian government must take charge of the troubling violence and humanitarian crises in the northeast. The gaps in assisting the affected population have created an opportunity for terror groups to deploy make-shift governance and intervention in affected communities. Improving livelihood support in conflict zones will help mitigate the vulnerabilities residents face. However, communities must be safe from terror attacks to achieve these gains. Therefore, security interventions should run concurrently with sufficient humanitarian interventions for crisis-impacted communities. Beyond stability, the government must win the hearts and minds of people through development assistance and efforts to help them rebuild their lives.

It is imperative to pay more attention to the conditions of children, especially in conflict zones and the ongoing proliferation of violence in Nigeria. Education remains a critical tool for human capital development and the economic growth of a country. Therefore, the Nigerian government must mobilise development partners to support increasing intervention programmes to provide basic education to children affected by violent conflict. The efforts should be prefaced by studies that will assess the best alternatives to provide safe learning environments for children in violent flashpoints and resettlement areas.

Ending terrorists’ rich recruitment pool is a war of policy interventions and military actions. Security agencies should enhance their intelligence gathering to tackle the recruitment strategies of terrorist organisations. Also, policy actions must be increased to achieve self-sufficiency, human capital development, and the enforcement of child labour laws. Terrorists in the northeast benefit from the humanitarian crises the war has reinforced and the deepening poverty that has trapped many residents. The Nigerian government must collaborate with its development partners, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, and local stakeholders to counteract the insurgents’ recruitment propaganda. Creating tailored messaging with the local people can mitigate terrorists’ anti-Nigeria campaigns. At the same time, government and its development partners continue to provide intervention programmes in the impacted region.