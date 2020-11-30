Northeast Nigeria – Violence (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2020)

On 28 November, non state armed groups (NSAG) carried out an attack against civilians in villages approximately 20 km northeast of the Borno State capital Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria. The attack was carried out, while farmers were harvesting their crops.

The deaths of 46 people is confirmed with other reports, including the Humanitarian Coordinator’s statement, suggesting up to 110 killed. Many other people were wounded during the attack. There are also reports that people were abducted.

Security continues to deteriorate in northeast Nigeria limiting the capacity of humanitarian organisations to deliver assistance to the 10,6 million people in need.