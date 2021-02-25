Nigeria

Northeast Nigeria - Violence (DG ECHO, BBC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 February 2021)

  • In the evening of 23 February, an Armed Opposition Group (AOG) attacked the Borno State Capital of Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria using projectiles, killing 17 civilians and injuring at least another 45.

  • A clash with government forces ensued and finished when the AOG withdrew.

  • The security situation in Northeast Nigeria continues to deteriorate, increasing the humanitarian needs and seriously reducing the access of humanitarian actors to the affected population.

