Nigeria
Northeast Nigeria - Violence (DG ECHO, BBC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 February 2021)
In the evening of 23 February, an Armed Opposition Group (AOG) attacked the Borno State Capital of Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria using projectiles, killing 17 civilians and injuring at least another 45.
A clash with government forces ensued and finished when the AOG withdrew.
The security situation in Northeast Nigeria continues to deteriorate, increasing the humanitarian needs and seriously reducing the access of humanitarian actors to the affected population.