Northeast Nigeria: Shelter/NFI Monthly Dashboard January-June 2022

As of the reporting period, Shelter and NFI partners assisted 5,104 households with emergency shelter Kits, emergency shelter constructions, housing repair, transitional shelter kits, reinforcement of shelters and mudbricks as well as NFI interventions (Cash /voucher NFI, standard and improve NFI kits) to 13,726 households in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states as part of improving the living condition and physical protection to the conflict-affected population which represents approximately 4% of shelter gaps have been covered within the reporting period (January - June 2022).

The sector will continue to strongly advocate for, with urgency to identify additional land to decongest camps across Borno State, as congestion in camps continues to pose a great challenge to life, health, and dignity and leads to violation of human rights, of women and girls of different ages and from diverse background being more at risk. Despite the current constraints faced by shelter and NFI sector partners.

Further efforts by the sector partners are being applied towards curbing the effects of the floods on shelters in camps and host communities through a series of mitigation measures and community engagement.