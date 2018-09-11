Northeast Nigeria Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #8, August 2018

Highlights

The Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) process for 2019 has started which supports humanitarian partners in developing a shared understanding of the impact and evolution of a crisis. The HNO presents a comprehensive analysis of the overall situation and associated needs and informs response planning. Its development is a shared responsibility among all humanitarian partners.

Health Sector has identified 5.2 million people across three states will need health assistance during 2019.

The Borno State Ministry of Health in northeast Nigeria has reported 380 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) or suspected cholera in eight local government areas (LGAs) in the state. The State Ministry of Health, with the support of health sector partners, is coordinating the response for timely response and treatment of patinets. A Cholera Treatment Centre (CTC) is already up and running in Dala.

Detecting and responding rapidly to suspected cases of cholera is vital to controlling outbreaks, which can spread rapidly in areas where access to safe water is limited and hygiene conditions are poor. Intense efforts by state and health sector partners in Borno State over the last two years, including the development of a cholera preparedness plan in 2018, have greatly strengthened surveillance and monitoring capacity, enabling early detection of outbreaks.

Situation Update

Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO): Under HNO-2019, Health Sector has identified 5.2 million as People in Need (PiN) which will need humanitarian health assistance across three northeast states.

The following vulnerability critieria was used for calculation of PiN.

• All IDPs with only 40% of Men and Women category. (DTM survey on health and standards of living).

• All returnees with only 40% of Men and Women category. (DTM survey on health and standards of living)

• All under 5 children (the remaining population)- (VPDs prevention)

• 20% of the Reproductive Age (15 – 49 years old) – (RH/MNCH)

• Elderly > 60 years in the remaining population and the selected H2R LGAs – (chronic diseases, NCDs)

• Hard to Reach: Considering communities in hard to reach or newly accessible areas which were deprived of humanitarian assistance due to access/security issues.

• LGAs with outbreaks (cholera, measles, meningitis, malaria) this supports the reasons for all under 5 year children.(2017-18 MMC, Jere, Kukawa, Monguno, Dikwa,

Askira Uba)

• Host Community population in LGAs with population of IDPs of less than 2,500 were not included (RRM NE Nigeria threshold use for intervention where partners are present).

• Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) for the NE – BAY States having the average of 73% Key messages on health situation:: (Berlin conference):