13 May 2019

Northeast Nigeria Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #4, April 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.2 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reports of increasing number of direct attacks on health care facilities while some were affected due to collateral damages during the fighting, as a result in some areas health services are disrupted and population have no or limited access to health care.

  • Climate change is a global problem for all countries where some countries are now experiencing higher temperatures than usual, across the world. Nigeria is a tropical country which means in coming days increasing heat waves and hotter days are expected. The health consequences of climate change are vast directly and indirectly. There will be huge impact on the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, which can have impact both on human and animal health.
    Extremely high temperatures also contribute to the spread of respiratory diseases such as meningitis and vector borne diseases such as malaria and Lassa fever.

  • From week 1 to week 17, 12,810 suspected measles cases with 68 associated deaths (CFR:05%) were reported form seven high risk LGAs in Borno state. Some of the challenges in the response to the measles outbreak include: high numbers of children from security compromised areas who are not immunized; overcrowding in camps and host communities that lead to the outbreak of disease; lack of enough measles vaccines in the country; and overstretched health services due to the high number of measles cases.

