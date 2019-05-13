Northeast Nigeria Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #4, April 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Reports of increasing number of direct attacks on health care facilities while some were affected due to collateral damages during the fighting, as a result in some areas health services are disrupted and population have no or limited access to health care.

Climate change is a global problem for all countries where some countries are now experiencing higher temperatures than usual, across the world. Nigeria is a tropical country which means in coming days increasing heat waves and hotter days are expected. The health consequences of climate change are vast directly and indirectly. There will be huge impact on the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, which can have impact both on human and animal health.

Extremely high temperatures also contribute to the spread of respiratory diseases such as meningitis and vector borne diseases such as malaria and Lassa fever.