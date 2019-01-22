Northeast Nigeria Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #12, December, 2018

Highlights

Following recent spike in forced movements/displacements in the North East, mainly in Borno State, a 90 Day Response Plan from January- April 2019 has been developed to address urgent and critical humanitarian needs. The plan address a set of critical humanitarian needs in seven sectors: Protection, Health, Food Security and Livelihood, Nutrition, WASH, Education, and Emergency Shelter and Camp Coordination & Management.

An estimated 302,429 people will be targeted for humanitarian assistance. These comprises 81,147 new arrivals and projected new arrivals from 11 Jan through to April 31. An additional 25% increase was factored in the calculation as a buffer for enhanced movements, based on historical trends analysis.

Displaced people living in congested living environment in IDPs camps may face serious health consequences as they are more exposed to unstable living conditions.

Due to cold weather during night children are more vulnerable to pneumonia and other illness.

Although relocations plan is on ground to decongest the camps, urgent steps are required to address glaring gaps of weak surveillance system especially due to access, shortage of human resource in terms of quality and quantity, weak coordination at the LGA level, medical logistics including transportation to areas with fragile secuitry conditions and lack of additional funding and resources to address emrging needs.

Situation update

New displacmnet in Borno state: Recent violence in Nigeria’s north-east has led to massive population displacement. Particularly clashes on 26 December in Baga, 200 kilometers north of the Borno State capital Maiduguri, and subsequent attempted attacks on Monguno on 28 December have triggered the movement of new arrivals mainly into Maiduguru Metropolitan Council (MMC), Monguno, Konduga and Jere local government areas (LGAs). In MMC, Konduga and Jere LGAs, new arrivals are seeking refuge in camps that are already congested. 41,400 approximate number of new arrivals since 1 November 2018. The security situation in parts of northern Borno is volatile and worrisome, particularly in Kukawa, Monguno and Nganzai LGAs – population displacement is ongoing from these locations as more than 25,000 IDPs have been registered mainly in IDPs camps in Maiduguri, Jere and Monguno. More displacement is expected in coming days/weeks as fighting has intensified just before the national election.

Conflict remains the main driver of displacements, largely triggered by security incidents within the last 3 months, attributed to 11 key LGAs in Borno state; Baga, Monguno, Gwoza, Bama, Konduga, Ngala, Kukawa, Maiduguri, Abadam, Damboa, Guzamala, Abadam and Mafa. However, the most significant displacements in the last month have occurred out of Baga, Monguno, Ngala and Dikwa. Locations in Northern Borno and parts of Yobe are part of the wider ISWAP corridor, including Damasak, Gubio, Magumeri, Monguno, Gajiram, Baga, Doro Baga, Cross Kawa, Kukawa, Rann, Ngala, Geidam, Bunyadi and Damaturu. Some of the new displacements are as a result of involuntary relocation, poor living conditions as well as in some cases, volatile security situation and the need to re-establish livelihoods especially in farming.

The humanitarian community is currently targeting 178,057 people in Monguno LGA. The major impact of security of humanitarian operations are the emerging needs including shelter/NFI, WASH, food and protection for the new arrivals. Health and Nutrition are also on priority list in some locations as health/nutrition situation of newly arrived especially children is worrisome.Rapid response mechanism has been activated by the humanitarian organizations. Health Sector partners working in the new displacemnet areas have repurposed and increased efforts to address health needs of the newly displaced population.