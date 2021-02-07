Northeast Nigeria - Reception Centre Management Report, January 2021

Access, land availability and HLP issues continue to hinder the Reception center exist plan to provide shelter for new arrivals after the recommended stay of 72 hours, thus becoming the biggest constrain to humanitarian response at recepton centers. Negotiating for land and camp expansion is ongoing with difficulty in some locations due to insecurity. Other secured extension land for example in Ngala and Monguno are now fully occupied and yet new arrivals are still expected in the near future. Dikwa and Custom house RCs are empty as at the reporting period. Further concerns remain the consistency of wet feeding/GFD in the RC, NFI, WASH and livelihood as indicated in the response and gaps sections of this report.