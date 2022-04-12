Northeast Nigeria - Reception Centre Management Report, As of 1 March 2022

In the month of February 2022 1,102 families (3,790 Individuals) were registered in 6 RC across 4 LGAs in Borno state due to military operations and voluntary relocations for safety reasons. RCs are reported to be congested with efforts of decongestion (registration and selection of beneficiaries) to have kick-started in Pulka ward of Gwoza LGA following the completion of a tangible number of the Mud bricks shelters by the sector partners.

In Bama, total of 350 families are dwelling in a highly congested RC. Due to the overstretch capacity of the RC 32 HH have settled in the Transit shade while 22 continue to stay in the open.

In Gwoza, there are a total of 513 families (1,523 individuals) recorded in the RC and additional total of 178 families(682 IND) reported to have settled in a dilapidated school building within the GSS camp