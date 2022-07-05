Northeast Nigeria - Reception Centre Management Report, as of 1 June 2022

In the month of June 2022, 16,719 individuals were recorded in all 6 RCs, with 60% of the total number are children up to 17 years. 983 families (3,461 Individuals) of new arrivals were registered in 6 RCs across 4 LGAs (Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, and Ngala) in Borno state due to military operations, poor living conditions, and voluntary relocations for safety reasons.

In Pulka ward of Gwoza LGA, there are a total of 4,319 families dwelling in the RC. A total of 178 families are reported to have settled in a dilapidated school building within the GSS camp in Gwoza. Efforts of decongestion is ongoing with UNHCR relocated 388 HHs (2,328 Individuals), and IOM relocated 65 HHs (234 Individuals) following the completion of shelters in Pulka.

In Bama, 373 families are living in the highly congested RC which has the capacity of 192 families. Furthermore 32 families have settled in the transit shade due to the overstretched Bama RC.

In Ngala LGA, 67 families are staying in the open in the reception center.