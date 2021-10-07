Northeast Nigeria: Protection Analysis Report, June 2021

1. REPORT SUMMARY

The six states of Northeast Nigeria are home to over three million IDPs and Returnees, all of whom have been displaced by the on-going NSAG crises.

Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, usually referred to as the BAY States, have been hardest hit, and so the northeast humanitarian response is centered around these three states.

The following locations represent the scope of the northeast humanitarian response:

Borno State – 27 LGAs Adamawa State – 17 LGAs Yobe State – 21 LGAs

While the population categories of concern are:

IDPs Returnees Host Community Inaccessible Areas

Women and children remain the most adversely affected by the on-going conflict, and protection concerns are reported more frequently from the following locations:

Borno: Bama, Gwoza, Damboa, Kala / Balge, Magumeri

Adamawa: Girei, Michika, Madagali, Fufore, Mubi North

Yobe: Gujba, Damaturu, Geidam

Methodology

This report was prepared with support from protection actors currently undertaking protection monitoring: UNHCR, IRC and PUI. Data on displacement trends were sourced from the IOM DTM.

The report uses both qualitative and quantitative data collected from 708 Protection Household Assessment interviews, 96 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) and 8458 Key Informants interviews (KII) conducted between January and June 2021.

Limitations

This report was drafted with information received from protection monitoring reports, assessments, KIIs and FGDs held with respondents in 23 LGAs across the three BAY states. While this number represents just a third of the LGAs covered by the 2021 HRP, it is believed to be an accurate representation of the protection environment in the northeast.