Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, September 2021

UNHCR and partners reached nearly 42,000 IDPs, returnees, and locals with 895 awareness raising activities on safety and cholera in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

UNHCR supported the issuing over 4,500 Indigene Certificates to IDPs, returnees and host community members in Borno and Adamawa States, to facilitate freedom of movement and reduce the risk of statelessness.

Almost 8,000 IDPs, IDP and refugee returnees and members of host communities sought advice and shared complaints at UNHCR’s 28 Protection Desks in Borno State, as they appreciated them to be safe and fair.