Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, October 2021

UNHCR and partners reached 83,230 IDPs, returnees and locals in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States with protection monitoring missions and site visits.

5,420 birth certificates and 1,600 indigene certificates were issued to facilitate freedom of movement and school enrolment, and to prevent arbitrary detention and statelessness.

Registration and vulnerability screenings reached 10,650 displaced people, capturing 2,000 of the most vulnerable families which will ensure appropriate response and advocacy on gaps and needs.