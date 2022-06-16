Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, May 2022

More than 11,000 IDPs, IDP returnees, refugee returnees, and host community members accessed UNHCR’s 30 protection desks located in 10 different LGAs in Borno State with feedback and concerns.

During a visit to North-East Nigeria in May, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, thanked Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for giving hope to displaced people and former combatants hope to integrate into society.

UNHCR visited more than 52,000 individual IDPs, refugee returnees, and host community members, conducted over 1,000 Key Informant Interviews, and carried out vulnerability screening, focus group discussions, and protection monitoring.

Operational Highlights

Hostilities by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and clashes between rival groups remained active in the Lake Chad region where Nigerians are also displaced. On 5 May 2022 it is reported that incursions by NSAGs in Northen Cameroon led to a peaceful demonstration by local populations in the affected communities. In Niger it is reported that NSAG members inflicted dual attacks on military positions in the Diffa region at the border with Nigeria.

Meanwhile, parts of Chad were rocked by communal clashes and explosions, signalling the risk most villages situated close to the Lake Chad basin face from mine contamination.

In North-East Nigeria, NSAG members resorted to attacking soft targets and use of increased IED and Illegal vehicle checkpoints on main supply routes in Borno and Yobe States, following sustained military actions in the region. In Adamawa State, organized criminal groups continued to attack communities and abduct civilians for ransom.

In the BAY States, 68 safety and security incidents were recorded, such as armed attacks,

IED, abductions, illegal vehicle checkpoints, and other minor crimes. More than 100 civilians were affected, with over 80 per cent of them reported in Borno State alone and the rest in Adamawa and Yobe States. The hardship experienced by the affected populations was exercebated by rising prices of commodities caused by soaring inflation.

In May, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, visited Borno State to personally assess the displacement situation and the level of damage done by the insurgency in North-East Nigeria. While in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the UN chief visited Gubio IDP camp where UNHCR runs a Muslim World League (MWL)-supported Child Protection project and a Protection Desk. He later paid a courtesy call on the Borno Governor and thanked him for the support to ensure that displaced people and former NSAG members integrated into society. Mr. Guterres also met with Nigerian leaders and other dignitaries in Abuja at the end of his three-nation visit to West Africa.

On 18 May 2022, the Director, UNHCR Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa, Ms.

Millicent Mutuli, visited Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House Maiduguri. Among other things, they discussed the impact of the humanitarian crisis in the North-East, especially on the displaced community and what the government and the entire humanitarian community can do to ensure the safety and dignity of the affected people. The Director reiterated UNHCR’s support to the government of Nigeria on coordinated repatriation of Nigerian refugees in neigbouring countries, acknowledging the principle of the right to return for refugees, while emphasising that voluntary returns need to be in safety and dignity, to areas where minimum conditions are met. The Director also expressed UNHCR’s willingness to further engage with the Borno State authorities in identifying areas to which returns could be facilitated.