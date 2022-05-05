Northeast Nigeria Operational Update, March 2022

UNHCR local pilot integration project for IDPs and host community members kickstarted in Labondo village, Adamawa State, and will seethe construction of 226 units of semi-detached durable houses for 452 households.

UNHCR provided 2,847 improved Non-Food Item (NFI)kitsto 674 male households and 2,173 female households affected by firein Monguno, andnew IDP returnees in Pulka, Banki, Ngala, and DamasakLocal Government Areas (LGAs)

As of March 2022, the Borno State government had relocated an estimated 3,710 IDPs (343 households) from Government Senior Science Secondary School Bama camp to Soye village in Bama LGA, with about 2,597 of them being children.A beneficiary receiving NFIkits distributed to over 800 IDPs and returnees from different camps inGirei andFufore LGAs, Adamawa State,by UNHCR Field Office Yola. @UNHCR/Francis Garriba.

Operational Highlights

The activities of Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) continued unabated, resulting in the loss of civilian lives. The persistent attacks, ambushes, abductions,and illegal vehicle checkpoints have impacted the general protection environment. Several fire outbreaks occurred in some camps in Jere, Monguno,and Dikwa despite sustained awareness on fire safety and prevention measures. At least 71% of the 92 safety and security incidents reported in March have taken place in Borno State, amidst massive number of NSAG members, reportedly 7,000 were reported to have surrendered to the military.

In Borno State, NSAGs mounted illegal vehicle checkpoints on some major supply routes,abducted passengers, and in another incident ambushed civilian vehicles injuring 6 persons affecting the free commute along these routes. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)killed one person and injured two others.At least three people were abducted from an INGO guest house in Monguno by NSAG. Targeted attacks against the humanitarian community and facilities in deep field locations is a huge concern for the safety of humanitarian workers that negatively impacts the delivery of assistance to the affected population. Similarly, NSAGs attacked Gubio town, looted pharmaceutical items from a health facility, and abducted one medical doctorand burnt down a primary school in Ngala town. These attacks further exacerbated the fragile security situation in the deep field locations and fuelled the continued displacement of IDPs and returnees to already crowded camps and host communities. NSAGsattacked passengers and planted IEDs in the main roads, while mounting ambushes and illegal vehicle checkpoints on some major highways where they abducted passengers and deprived them of their money, mobile phones, identification cards, and other valuables. These acts caused general fear among the population and affected their freedom of movement.

In Adamawa State, organized criminal gangs attacked and robbed a UN staff member on the street, causing injury requiring medical attention. A suspected case of human trafficking was reported in Jada LGAinvolving the alleged trafficking of six children who were apparently sold under the pretence of enrolling them in a school in Yola. The incident underscores the heightened child protection risks and possibility of undetected child trafficking in some of these locations in connection to the insurgency. At least 36 persons (including women and children) associated with NSAGs were surrendered to Security Forces in Madagali. UNHCR is working on a pilot durable solutions /local integration project with government and local authorities in Yola, aimed at providing permanent shelters and a start on livelihoods opportunities for affected population.

In Yobe State, suspected NSAGsmounted two illegal vehicle checkpoints along Buniyadi-Biu road in Magza community where they intercepted three passenger buses and a truck, abducting 30 people for ransom after burning the trucks. These incidents continued to prevent the free movement of people and goods, especially in return locations.