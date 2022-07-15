Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, June 2022

UNHCR conducted vulnerability screening for more than 10,000 individuals (over 1,000 households) in 16 LGAs in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States, and about 2,000 individuals, including elderly people and children, were found to be vulnerable.

UNHCR and its partners reached over 126,000 individuals during protection, human rights, and border monitoring missions and site visits in the BAY States, with Borno recording the highest number of beneficiaries.

With the help of the Borno State Government, more than 2,000 Nigerian refugee households returned to Gwoza LGA from the Cameroonian border community of Kérawa, Kolofata Sub-Division of Far North Region, having been displaced for six months.

Operational Highlights

■ In June 2022, there was a persistent armed conflict between government forces and NonState Armed Groups (NSAGs) in the BAY States affecting over 200 IDPs, host community members, Internally Displaced Person (IDP) returnees, and refugee returnees. This further hindered UNHCR and other humanitarian organisations from providing protection and assistance to the displaced populations.

■ During the reporting month, UNHCR, displaced people, and partners joined people around the world in commemorating World Refugee Day. The theme of this year is, “Whoever,

Wherever, Whenever, Everyone Has the Right to Seek Safety,”. The event was an occasion to build empathy and understanding for the plight of millions of Refugees, IDPs, and host community members forced to flee from violence, persecution, war, and other forms of crisis worldwide, including in the North-East and Nigeria, and to recognise the courage, strength, resilience, and humanity in rebuilding their lives. The commemoration featured various activities such as presentations, drama, debate, football matches, and tree planting.