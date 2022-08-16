Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, July 2022

UNHCR and its partners sensitised more than 46,000 IDPs, IDP returnees, refugee returnees, and host community members across the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, GBV, child protection, human rights, and other protection issues.

UNHCR and American University of Nigeria (AUN) trained over 400 IDPs, IDP returnees, and refugee returnees on livelihoods activities in Bama and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State and from Damaturu and Gujba LGAs in Yobe State.

More than 3,000 IDPs, IDP returnees, refugee returnees, and host community members (700 households) accessed UNHCR’s 30 protection desks in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, Damboa, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Monguno, Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, and Mobbar LGAs of Borno State.