Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, January 2022

UNHCR provided technical support for drafting the Child Rights Act and made important contributions to the milestone document enacted into law by the Borno State Government on 10 January 2022.

Camp closure in Borno: With the Stadium IDP camp, hosting some 17,300 individuals, six camps are now closed. Closing the remaining five camps is going to affect an estimated 60,000 IDP women, men and children.

Through its monitoring of spontaneous refugee returnees from Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, UNHCR and the National Immigration Service registered some 4,100 individuals in some local councils in Borno State.