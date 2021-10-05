Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, August 2021

UNHCR reached over 80,700 IDPs, IDP returnees, and host community members during over 1,000 protection monitoring missions and site visits in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

UNHCR donated 3,000 sandbags to people affected by heavy rains and deadly flooding in Damasak, Borno State to prevent further devastation after farmlands had been flooded and shelters damaged.

13,000 IDPs and IDP returnees were reached by UNHCR through registration and vulnerability screening in Borno Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States, to identify the most vulnerable families and prioritise them for lifesaving assistance.