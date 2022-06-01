Northeast Nigeria: Operational Update, April 2022

UNHCR commenced the construction of over 400 housing units for IDPs, returnees, and host community members in Adamawa State, supported by UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Nigeria Humanitarian Fund.

UNHCR and its partners reached more than 50,000 IDPs, returnees, and host community members through protection, human rights, and border monitoring missions, and Key Informants Interviews in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States.

UNHCR sensitised over 29,000 IDPs, returnees, and host community members on risk reduction through promotion of peaceful coexistence, human rights, referral pathways, GBV risk mitigation, child protection, prevention of child abuse, child safety, and security.