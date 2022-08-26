Northeast Nigeria: Nutrition Sector Bulletin - July 2022

Nutrition Sector highlights: 2022 Mid Year Review

The nutritional situation in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe has significantly deteriorated during the lean season with high rates of acute malnutrition among children and women, and likelihood of nutrition crisis in atleast 16 LGAs.

In the first half of 2022, Nutrition Sector partners collectively screened over 6.7 million children under 5 years, and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) identifying approximately 284,844 cases of acute malnutrition The main challenges facing nutrition partners include the disruptions of humanitarian assistance due to inaccessibility, delayed funding and/or funding cuts, influx of acute malnutrition cases from inaccessible areas and those without functional nutrition services, and IDP relocations to areas with limited humanitarian assistance. These and other factors have caused spikes in the incidence of MAM and SAM. highest SAM cases in the last 5 years

A total of 144,586 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) without medical complications were admitted in the Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) and 10,111 SAM with medical complications in the Inpatient Centres/Stabilization Centres (SC) for intensive nutrition care. Over 96% of all SAM children were successfully treated and discharged cured.

To prevent micronutrient deficiencies, a total of 102,588 children aged 6-23 months received multiple micronutrient powders (MNP) to improve the nutrient density of their complementary foods.

To prevent acute malnutrition among children aged 6-23 months and PLW, nutrition partners reached 35,726 children and 34,692 PLW mostly in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, communities with returnees and host populations directly affected by conflict through Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP). Furthermore, Sector partners promoted appropriate Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) and caring practices through various channels including counselling at health facilities and community care support groups reaching over 353,617 women and 26,844 men