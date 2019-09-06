06 Sep 2019

Northeast Nigeria: Nutrition Sector Bulletin - August 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (15.29 MB)

Nutrition Sector highlights: 2019 Mid-Year Review

  • The nutrition sector partners requires approximately $60million to reach all acutely malnourished children, pregnant and lactating women and effectively conduct interventions to prevent malnutrition.

  • The nutrition situation in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States continue to face a critical nutrition situation, with the global acute malnutrition (GAM) rates of 10-20% (the global emergency threshold is 15%) in many of the LGAs.

  • In 2019, the Nutrition Sector Partners have collectively reached over 160,000 children, pregnant and lactating women; with various intervention including treatment and prevention of acute malnutrition.

  • The main challenges facing the Nutrition Sector is poor hygiene and sanitation conditions especially in host communities, disease outbreak e.g. Measles and influx of new arrival IDPs especially in Damboa, who arrive in poor nutritional status.

  • Poor funding of the sector especially for the treatment of MAM resulting to WFP and its partners only targeting areas that are extremely vulnerable reaching less than 20% of the total burden.

