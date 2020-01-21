Northeast Nigeria - Multi Sector Bi-Weekly Site Tracker Report - MST Report: No. 05 | 16 January 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities thereby avoiding duplication of efforts and improving the timely delivery of assistance.

As of December, 2019, 143 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

Key Findings

Askira/Uba, Monguno, Maiduguri and Ngala LGAs have been the hot spot locations for this reporting period with violent attacks affecting 628 HH in Moguno alone. Conversely, there is a spike in new and secondary displacement with a record of 1,248ind in Askira/Uba, 1,660ind in Ngala, 818ind in Michika, 560ind in Gwoza, 352ind in Maiduguri (NYSC camp), and 327ind in Konduga.

Fire outbreaks affecting 359HH across camps in Dikwa, Ngala and Monguno were also recorded. Furthermore, there is a gap of 11% of latrines in need of dislodgement while 21% of showers needs to be repaired. There exist issues in Biafra, Shuwari 5 and Muna Da’alti camps where landowners are threatening evictions with ultimatum on the use of the land by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), thus exacerbating their vulnerability and the need for NFIs and shelter. Congestion in camp sites and lack of land for expansion remain the main limiting factor for sector partners to properly implement humanitarian assistance.

Sector and its partners continue to advocate and negotiate for land with the local authorities though, progress still limited.