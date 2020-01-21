21 Jan 2020

Northeast Nigeria - Multi Sector Bi-Weekly Site Tracker Report - MST Report: No. 05 | 16 January 2020

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 16 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.68 MB)

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities thereby avoiding duplication of efforts and improving the timely delivery of assistance.

As of December, 2019, 143 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

Key Findings

Askira/Uba, Monguno, Maiduguri and Ngala LGAs have been the hot spot locations for this reporting period with violent attacks affecting 628 HH in Moguno alone. Conversely, there is a spike in new and secondary displacement with a record of 1,248ind in Askira/Uba, 1,660ind in Ngala, 818ind in Michika, 560ind in Gwoza, 352ind in Maiduguri (NYSC camp), and 327ind in Konduga.
Fire outbreaks affecting 359HH across camps in Dikwa, Ngala and Monguno were also recorded. Furthermore, there is a gap of 11% of latrines in need of dislodgement while 21% of showers needs to be repaired. There exist issues in Biafra, Shuwari 5 and Muna Da’alti camps where landowners are threatening evictions with ultimatum on the use of the land by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), thus exacerbating their vulnerability and the need for NFIs and shelter. Congestion in camp sites and lack of land for expansion remain the main limiting factor for sector partners to properly implement humanitarian assistance.

Sector and its partners continue to advocate and negotiate for land with the local authorities though, progress still limited.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.