15 Oct 2019

Northeast Nigeria - Multi Sector Bi-Weekly Site Tracker Report - MST Report: No. 03 | 7 September - 4 October, 2019

from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
The Multi-sectoral site tracker is a bi-weekly service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The site tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities thereby avoiding duplication of efforts and improving the timely delivery of assistance. As of October 4, 2019, 143 camps were covered by partner agencies in Adamawa and Borno state. The areas and sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North and the follow LGAs in Borno State: Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai.

During the reporting period, the number of damaged shelters due to torrential rainfalls increased from 13,181 to 15,581 after repairs/rehabilitations were made on 6,922 shelters by partners while Non-Food Items (NFIs) gaps peaked at 61,644 households in need of NFIs. Furthermore, there is a significant gap in WASH where 4,008 latrines are currently non-functional hence need to be repaired, 2,655 latrines are filled and need to be dislodged while 1,986 showers need to be repaired.

