Northeast Nigeria MSNA Bulletin 2021 Key Findings (October 2021)

MULTI-SECTOR NEEDS ASSESSMENT (MSNA) OVERVIEW

Context

Northeastern Nigeria continues to experience significant humanitarian needs, with the conflict emanating from the Lake Chad region now entering its 12th year. The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), which drew on the data collected for this MSNA, identified 8.7 million persons in need across the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (collectively known as the “BAY” states). Insecurity remains a perennial challenge, and humanitarian partners have seen their access to vulnerable communities diminish with every passing year. The widening information gap was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, which shrunk the scope of in-person data collection. With diminished access and less in-person data collection, accurate and timely data in the BAY states is in short supply, hampering the response’s understanding of the dynamic and highly volatile needs of the populations that reside there.

In response to the widening information gap, REACH, under the aegis of the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), and in close collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and partner organisations, is supporting the Assessment and Analysis Working Group (AAWG) in actualising the MSNA in Northeast Nigeria. The objective of the assessment is to identify the cross-cutting needs of nondisplaced communities, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees across the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.