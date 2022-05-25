Northeast Nigeria - Mass killing of civilians (ECHO partners, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2022)

-
On Sunday, 22 May more than 30 civilians were reportedly abducted and killed by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) near the village of Mudu, Dikwa Local Government Area, Borno State, northeast Nigeria.
The attack was claimed by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).
The alarming level of insecurity in Northeast Nigeria, highlighted by this incident, seriously hinders humanitarian access to the vulnerable population affected by the continuous conflict between the Nigerian Armed Forces and NSAGs.