Nigeria

Northeast Nigeria – Killing of civilians (DG ECHO, ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2022)

  • On 7 June, more than 20 civilians were reportedly killed by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) near the town of Dikwa, Dikwa Local Government Area, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria. More civilians are reportedly still missing.
  • There has been an alarming increase in the violence against civilians since May 2022 in Northeast Nigeria, including mass killings, executions, abductions and increased restrictions on civilian livelihoods.
  • The insecurity in the region, seriously hinders the humanitarian access to the vulnerable population, affected by the continuous conflict between the Nigerian Armed Forces and NSAGs.

