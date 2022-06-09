Northeast Nigeria – Killing of civilians (DG ECHO, ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2022)

On 7 June, more than 20 civilians were reportedly killed by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) near the town of Dikwa, Dikwa Local Government Area, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria. More civilians are reportedly still missing.
There has been an alarming increase in the violence against civilians since May 2022 in Northeast Nigeria, including mass killings, executions, abductions and increased restrictions on civilian livelihoods.
The insecurity in the region, seriously hinders the humanitarian access to the vulnerable population, affected by the continuous conflict between the Nigerian Armed Forces and NSAGs.