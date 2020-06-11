Northeast Nigeria – Increased violence and protection risks (DG ECHO, media, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2020)

On 9 June, non-state armed groups (NSAG) killed 71 civilians in an attack against a remote village in Gubio Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno State. The attack occurred 12 days after an attack against another village in Borno’s Nganzai LGA during which NSAG killed at least 30 civilians and injured another 8.

Apart from direct attacks against their villages, people living in northeast Nigeria face other protection risks such as the growing number of informal checkpoints and roadblocks set up by NSAG along main supply routes.

Since the beginning of the year, 254 serious security incidents and 67 attacks on civilians led to over 100 civilians to be abducted, wounded or killed in such incidents. Aid workers face the same threats. These incidents deeply impact freedom of movement, access to livelihoods, humanitarian access to affected populations.