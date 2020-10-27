Nigeria
Northeast Nigeria – Increased violence and protection risks (DG ECHO, INGO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2020)
On 25 October non state armed groups (NSAG) attacked a government military camp (“super camp”) in the town of Damboa, Borno State, northeast Nigeria. At least 4 civilians died and 15 others sustained injuries as a result of the crossfire between the NSAG and the government forces.
During the crossfire NGO compounds were impacted with damage to a water tank and vehicles.
Security continues to deteriorate in northeast Nigeria limiting the capacity of humanitarian organisation to deliver assistance to the 10,6 million people in need.