Northeast Nigeria – Increased violence and protection risks (DG ECHO, INGO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2021)

On 15 January 2021, Armed Opposition Groups (AOG) attacked the town of Marte, located at 114 km northeast of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, northeast Nigeria. The AOG took control of the town until 17 January 2021 when government forces regained control. More than 700 civilians were forcibly displaced due to the fighting. Security continues to deteriorate in northeast Nigeria limiting the capacity of humanitarian organisations to deliver assistance to the 10,6 million people in need, reducing the possibilities for the displaced population to return to their home towns, and rendering large areas inaccessible for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.