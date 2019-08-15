Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #7, July 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

The gaps in referral services have been strongly flagged by the Health Sector partners currently providing PHC services in camps and hosting areas as a key need, specifically the inability of patients to receive critically needed health care nor timely access emergency care in hospitals. Patients in need of critical secondary or tertiary care in timely manner but unable to access it due to access, distance and lack of resources remains a key challenge. Most at risk are pregnant mothers requiring emergency obstetric care as well as children with severe acute malnutrition and acute medical complications.

One of the serious challenge is the population living in hard to reach or conflict prone areas are without any humanitarian and health support. Around 45 Health Sector Partners are providing health care services through mobile health teams and support to health facilities in IDP camps and host communities.

An addition to strengthening surveillance and early warning system, partners are working to strengthen other preparedness and response capacities in the event of an cholera outbreak particularly in hard to reach but still accessible LGAs/locations. The key interventions are prepositioning of adequate cholera supplies and kits, immediate risk assessments in communities for the timely mitigation and response to outbreaks especially during rainy season.