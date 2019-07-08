08 Jul 2019

Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #6, June 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.01 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In many new displacement locations, there is an urgent need to scale up health services as existing response capacities are overwhelmed due to scale of the problem and burden on health services. Population living in conflict zone are without any humanitarian support and health partners are facing challenges to access these population pockets especially in an events of outbreaks.

  • New displacements leading to overcrowding in camps is an increasing risk factor for cholera outbreak and other water born diseases. Poor water and sanitation condition in many IDPs camps need immediate attention from WASH and CCCM Sector partners.

  • Beside gaps filling and addressing immediate lifesaving partners will need additional resources for maintaining uninterrupted health services to control further deterioration of the health situation and mitigate risks of outbreaks in the affected areas.

  • As part of bridging the ongoing humanitarian support with the development interventions, the Health Sector Technical Working Group (TWG) on Humanitarian Development Nexus (HDN) is functional in Borno State comprising of key government functionaries, humanitarian and development partners.

  • Measles cases are on decline after robust reactive measles vaccination campaign in Borno state while Acute Watery Diarrhea cases (AWD) are on rise due to the current weather pattern of rainy season, weak sanitation and drainage system in many IDPs camps and host communities.

