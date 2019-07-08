Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #6, June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In many new displacement locations, there is an urgent need to scale up health services as existing response capacities are overwhelmed due to scale of the problem and burden on health services. Population living in conflict zone are without any humanitarian support and health partners are facing challenges to access these population pockets especially in an events of outbreaks.

New displacements leading to overcrowding in camps is an increasing risk factor for cholera outbreak and other water born diseases. Poor water and sanitation condition in many IDPs camps need immediate attention from WASH and CCCM Sector partners.

Beside gaps filling and addressing immediate lifesaving partners will need additional resources for maintaining uninterrupted health services to control further deterioration of the health situation and mitigate risks of outbreaks in the affected areas.

As part of bridging the ongoing humanitarian support with the development interventions, the Health Sector Technical Working Group (TWG) on Humanitarian Development Nexus (HDN) is functional in Borno State comprising of key government functionaries, humanitarian and development partners.