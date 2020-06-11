Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #5, May 2020

5.0 Million People in need of health care

4.0 Million targeted by the Health Sector

1.9 Million IDPs in the three States

2.0 million people reached in 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The Health Sector’s response to COVID-19 in Nigeria has built on existing multi-sectoral efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis affecting the north-eastern region. The Joint Support Framework takes a whole-of-society and a whole-of-government approach to bring together all sectors and partners operating in NE Nigeria’s COVID-19 response from the national governmental authorities, non-governmental organizations, UN agencies, academic and training institutes, donor agencies, and the affected population.

The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looms, particularly for more than 1.8 million Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the three states, and even more for the 413,271 IDPs living in the 51 highly congested camps (28 in Maiduguri metropolitan area and 23 in deep field locations) with an average of 12 m2/person. Decongestion of camps and improvement of camp infrastructure are one of the critical strategies required to reduce the risk of large-scale community transmission of COVID-19 among the camps population.

The protection and safety of frontline health workers and also other humanitarian workers is paramount in this situation as there are reports of many health workers infected with the virus as they are more exposed to the virus while working in health facilities and communities.