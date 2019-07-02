Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #5, May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In Damboa LGA, overall the PHC services are running smoothly for the newly arrived displaced population however, health partners will need additional resources to fill critical gaps, maintain these services and to avoid any disruption in health services delivery. Reported cases of measles among the new arrivals is a worrying development given the present level of overcrowding in limited spaces they are staying, including outside open spaces.

Displacement has direct adverse impact on health condition of population especially during an active measles outbreak in the region. As rainy season has already started another dangerous risk is cholera outbreak which can further exacerbate the situation especially in IDPs camps facing overcrowding and weak sanitation infrastructure. 80% of the displaced families are sleeping outside at GSS camp (Government Secondary School). This situation will impact the health of children, pregnant women, elderly and other vulnerable groups exposed to harsh weather conditions.