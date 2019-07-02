Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #5, May 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
In Damboa LGA, overall the PHC services are running smoothly for the newly arrived displaced population however, health partners will need additional resources to fill critical gaps, maintain these services and to avoid any disruption in health services delivery. Reported cases of measles among the new arrivals is a worrying development given the present level of overcrowding in limited spaces they are staying, including outside open spaces.
Displacement has direct adverse impact on health condition of population especially during an active measles outbreak in the region. As rainy season has already started another dangerous risk is cholera outbreak which can further exacerbate the situation especially in IDPs camps facing overcrowding and weak sanitation infrastructure. 80% of the displaced families are sleeping outside at GSS camp (Government Secondary School). This situation will impact the health of children, pregnant women, elderly and other vulnerable groups exposed to harsh weather conditions.
10,358 individuals arrived in Damboa within the period of 23 May - 06 June 2019. 10,358 individuals or 2,236 households register. 8,935 individuals are living outside shelter. Key health partners on ground are MdM, UNICEF, IMC, ICRC and WHO providing essential PHC services. Partners through the MHPSS working group are supporting psychosocial and mental health care. Six health facilities are functional- three IDP camp clinics, one PHC, two health posts/clinics. Close to 30,000 population was residing in Damoba town before new displacement.