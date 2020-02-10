Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #1, January 2020

5.6 Million People in need of health care

4.4 Million targeted by the Health Sector

1.9 Million IDPs in the three States

x.x million people reached in 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The Health Sector estimates that 5.5 million people across the BAY states will need health assistance in 2020. Continued health care delivery in all priority locations including IDP camps, will be needed, as well as extending health services to hard-to-reach/inaccessible areas and underserved communities.

In 2020, the Health Sector will focus on the strengthening and expanding disease surveillance systems, enhancing outbreak prevention, preparedness and response capacities for key communicable diseases. Partners will also continue to support secondary health care services through streamlining and strengthening referral systems from primary to secondary health care facilities.

Since November 2019, access to provide health services remained a major challenge across many locations, particularly in Borno State, as Health Sector partners rely on UNHAS helicopters to reach the communities. Many organizations providing health services restricted their staff from using roads due to the insecurity, further limiting access to populations in need of critical medical services.

In Monguno LGA, Health Partners continued to respond to increased health needs that are partially associated with the influx of new arrivals from Gagiram, Marte, Guzamala, and Kukawa LGAs earlier in the year. Partners recorded a notable increase in incidents of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) and skin infections, which can be linked to the poor hygiene conditions in IDP camps.