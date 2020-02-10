10 Feb 2020

Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Monthly Health Sector Bulletin #1, January 2020

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)

5.6 Million People in need of health care

4.4 Million targeted by the Health Sector

1.9 Million IDPs in the three States

x.x million people reached in 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Health Sector estimates that 5.5 million people across the BAY states will need health assistance in 2020. Continued health care delivery in all priority locations including IDP camps, will be needed, as well as extending health services to hard-to-reach/inaccessible areas and underserved communities.

  • In 2020, the Health Sector will focus on the strengthening and expanding disease surveillance systems, enhancing outbreak prevention, preparedness and response capacities for key communicable diseases. Partners will also continue to support secondary health care services through streamlining and strengthening referral systems from primary to secondary health care facilities.

  • Since November 2019, access to provide health services remained a major challenge across many locations, particularly in Borno State, as Health Sector partners rely on UNHAS helicopters to reach the communities. Many organizations providing health services restricted their staff from using roads due to the insecurity, further limiting access to populations in need of critical medical services.

  • In Monguno LGA, Health Partners continued to respond to increased health needs that are partially associated with the influx of new arrivals from Gagiram, Marte, Guzamala, and Kukawa LGAs earlier in the year. Partners recorded a notable increase in incidents of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) and skin infections, which can be linked to the poor hygiene conditions in IDP camps.

  • The Health Sector also responded to acute respiratory infections throughout December & January. In Epi Week 4, 6,872 cases of acute respiratory infection were reported through EWARS in Borno State in IDP camps and host communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.