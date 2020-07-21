Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response: Health Sector Bulletin - June 2020

5.6 Million People in need of health care

4.4 Million targeted by the Health Sector

1.9 Million * IDPs in the three States

2.0 million people reached in 2020***

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cholera preparedness activities are ongoing including mapping of cholera hotspots, prepositioning of Cholera kits, RDT kits and other supplies, the establishment of CTCs/CTUs and ORPs, training of laboratory focal persons on the diagnosis of cholera cases, retraining of the health facility surveillance focal persons, sensitization of health workers and communities, printing and distribution of Cholera specific IEC materials.

• Amidst COVID-19 response, Health and WASH Sectors have developed Joint cholera preparedness and response plan for BAY states.

• COVID-19 response partners are supporting the ongoing seasonal malaria chemoprevention in 25 LGAs of Borno state.

• Surveillance and contact tracing activities have been scaled up in all COVID-19 affected wards/settlements.

More than 4,100 listed contacts have successfully exited follow-up in three states i.e. Borno: 3034 (65%); Adamawa 553 (92%); and Yobe 604 (90%); Partnership with community leaders and volunteers to support contact identification and tracking in the communities also to address stigmatization.

• Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices in communities, IDP camps and health facilities are ongoing and will be further strengthened to ensure standard protocols for care of positive cases and protection of health care staff in isolation facilities and frontline humanitarian workers in communities.

• 65% of all LGAs across the BAY states have reported no single case of COVID-19 since the outbreak was confirmed: (59% i.e. 16 LGAs in Borno; 62% i.e.13 LGAs in Adamawa; and 77% i.e. 13 LGAs in Yobe state;

• Three LGAs (Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (Borno),

Damaturu (Yobe) and Yola North (Adamawa) account for 49% of 746 cases of COVID-19 across the BAY states.