Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - May 2021

5.8 Million PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

5.3 Million PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 Million IDPs IN THE THREE STATES

> 1.0 Million PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021

Highlights

Below are key highlights on COVID-19 across the BAY state as of 6th of June, 2021

ADAMAWA STATE:

One new confirmed case was reported within the week.

Testing in the Molecular Laboratory in the State is expected to recommence next week following the repair of the biosafety cabinet.

318 new samples were taken across the LGAs within the reporting week.

Total number of confirmed cases as of 6th June 2021 stands at 1,132 with 32 deaths.

BORNO STATE:

No new case confirmed in week 22.

Total number of Confirmed Cases at end of epi-week 22 stands at 1,343.

No active case receiving care.

No death recorded in week 22.

Total associated deaths - 38.

YOBE STATE: