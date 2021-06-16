Nigeria
Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - May 2021
5.8 Million PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE
5.3 Million PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR
1.9 Million IDPs IN THE THREE STATES
> 1.0 Million PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021
Below are key highlights on COVID-19 across the BAY state as of 6th of June, 2021
ADAMAWA STATE:
One new confirmed case was reported within the week.
Testing in the Molecular Laboratory in the State is expected to recommence next week following the repair of the biosafety cabinet.
318 new samples were taken across the LGAs within the reporting week.
Total number of confirmed cases as of 6th June 2021 stands at 1,132 with 32 deaths.
BORNO STATE:
No new case confirmed in week 22.
Total number of Confirmed Cases at end of epi-week 22 stands at 1,343.
No active case receiving care.
No death recorded in week 22.
Total associated deaths - 38.
YOBE STATE:
Eighteen (18) new confirmed cases were reported in week 22.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is four hundred and seventyeight (478).
Sixteen (16) patients have recovered, and no COVID-19 related mortality.
New cases were reported after retrieval of test results from NCDC-accredited lab in Gombe state. Sample testing in Yobe is stalled due to the stock-out of the testing reagent.
The vaccination process is supported by 34 independent monitors (2 monitors per LGA).
Yobe SPHCMB continues the administration of the second dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in all 17 LGAs of the state including the security compromised LGAs.
LGAs with the highest coverage in the ongoing second dose vaccination include Tarmuwa (43%), Gulani (30%), Nangere (30%), and Damaturu (23%), while LGAs with the lowest coverage include Yunusari (11%), Geidam (13%),
Potiskum (14%) and Bade (15%).