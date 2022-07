Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - June 2022

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

Total 1st Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 389,549 which accounts to 12.1% vaccinated with 1st dose. Total 2nd Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 152,900 which accounts to 4.8% vaccinated with the second dose. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 15,675. Total Partially Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 288,913 which accounts to 9.0%. Total Fully Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson) = 253,536 which accounts to 7.90% fully Vaccinated. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 15,675. AstraZeneca: Total Partially (1st Dose) Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 163,311. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 90,432 (which accounts to 55.37% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca). Moderna: Total Partially (1st Dose) Vaccinated with Moderna = 68,040. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Moderna = 41,084 (which accounts to 60.38% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 6,666. Pfizer: Total Partially (1st Dose) Vaccinated with Pfizer = 57,562. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Pfizer = 21,393 (which accounts to 37.17% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 6,762. Johnson & Johnson: Total fully (1st Dose = 1 dose) Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 100,636. Booster Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 2,247.

YOBE STATE:

Total people vaccinated in the States: 1st dose = 380,132 and this signifies 18.3% coverage of the targeted population. 2nd dose = 140,018 and this signifies 6.8% coverage of the targeted population. Moderna: 1st dose = 69,149 and 2nd dose = 39,147; Booster dose = 671. AstraZeneca: 1st dose = 123,261 and 2nd dose = 68,731. Pfizer: 1st Dose = 124,589 and 2nd dose =32,140. Booster = 4,724. Johnson and Johnson 63,133 and booster = 351. Moderna: From 24th August 2021 to 20th July 2022, a total of 69,149 people had received 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of this number 31,113 were Females and 38,036 were Males. While 39,149 people received 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine. These include 17,603 females and 21,544 Males. Moderna Booster: 671 were vaccinated (380 Males and 291 Female). AstraZeneca: From March 2021 to 20th July, 2022, a total of 123,261 people received 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (76,641 Males, & 46,620 Female), while 68,731 people had received 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. Of the doses received, 25,082 were Female and 43,649 Males. Pfizer: A total of 124,589 had received 1st dose, comprises 65,915 Males and 58,674 Females, and 32,140 people received 2nd dose (18,176 Males and & 13,964 Females). Pfizer Booster: 4,724 were vaccinated (2,802 Males & 1,922 Females). Johnson & Johnson: 1st dose = 63,133 (29,640, Males & 33,493, Females), Booster = Male 215, and Female 136.

ADAMAWA STATE:

State Target Population = 1,690,698. Total 1st dose Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 970,563 which made up = 57.4% coverage. Total 2nd dose Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 550,356 which made up = 32.55% coverage. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 106,857. Partially and Fully Vaccinated Summary are as follows: Total Partially Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 718,838 which accounts to 42.5%. Total Fully Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson) = 576,081 which accounts to 34.07% fully Vaccinated. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 106,857. AstraZeneca: Total Partially (1st Dose) Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 159,992. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 135,009 (which accounts to 17.4% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca). Moderna: Total Partially (1st Dose) Vaccinated with Moderna = 303,654. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Moderna = 189,366 (which accounts to 29.16% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 26,435. Pfizer: Total Partially (1st Dose) Vaccinated with Pfizer = 255,192. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Pfizer = 225,981 (which accounts to 28.46% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 54,950. Johnson & Johnson: Total fully (1st Dose = 1 dose) Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 251,725. Booster Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 25,472.