Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - June 2021

5.8 Million PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

5.3 Million PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 Million IDPs IN THE THREE STATES

> 1.3 Million PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021

Highlights

Below are key highlights on COVID-19 Vaccination across the BAY state as of 7th of July, 2021. Low turnout was experienced during the second dose and it was due to some of the reasons below:

 Hajj travel cancellation;

 Inaccessibility to some locations;

 Poor social mobilization approach;

 Personnel fatigue