Nigeria
Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - June 2021
Attachments
5.8 Million PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE
5.3 Million PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR
1.9 Million IDPs IN THE THREE STATES
> 1.3 Million PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021
Highlights
Below are key highlights on COVID-19 Vaccination across the BAY state as of 7th of July, 2021. Low turnout was experienced during the second dose and it was due to some of the reasons below:
Hajj travel cancellation;
Inaccessibility to some locations;
Poor social mobilization approach;
Personnel fatigue