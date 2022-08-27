Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - July 2022

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

Total Persons Vaccinated with at least 1 dose (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson) = 587,632 which account for 18.31% of the state target vaccinated with first dose. Total Persons Vaccinated with 2nd dose (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 186,521 which account for 5.81% of the state target vaccinated with second dose. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 29,444. Total Fully Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson) = 400,820 which accounts to 12.49% fully Vaccinated. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 29,444. Total Partially Vaccinated (without 2nd dose yet) - (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 373,333 - 186,521 = 186,812 which accounts to 49.96% pending fully vaccinated. Total Zero Dose - (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson) = 3,209,130 - 587,632 = 2,621,498 which accounts to 81.69% Unvaccinated. AstraZeneca: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 170,557. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 95,733 (which accounts to 56.13% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca). Moderna: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 67,832. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Moderna = 41,079 (which accounts to 60.56% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 6,653. Pfizer: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 134,944. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Pfizer = 49,709 (which accounts to 36.84% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 16,044. Johnson & Johnson: Total fully (1st Dose = 1 dose) Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 214,299.

Booster Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 6,548.

YOBE STATE:

From 23 August 2021 to 12 August 2022, A total of three hundred and sixty-four thousand, one hundred and forty-three (364,143) eligible people were vaccinated with 1st dose and two hundred and fifty-four thousands, and eight-hundred and two (254,802) were vaccinated with 2nd dose. This represent 12.8% coverage of the fully vaccinated. Of the total people vaccinated, 69,149 people were vaccinated with the 1st dose of Moderna while 39,147 received 2nd dose and another 671 were given booster dose. Number of people that received 1st dose of AstraZeneca was 123,261 and 68,746 received 2nd dose. Additionally, up to 176,105 people were vaccinated with first dose of Pfizer vaccine and 44,165 received 2nd dose while 5,276 were given booster dose. The State also vaccinated another 102,744 people with Johnson & Johnson and 708 of them were given booster dose. About one thousand, and ninety-seven (1,097) AEFI have been reported. One thousand, and ninety-five (1,095) are non-serious, and two (2) are serious AEFIs.

ADAMAWA STATE:

From the beginning of COVD-19 vaccination including (1st, 2nd and booster), 306,509 has been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, 519,590 vaccinated with Moderna, 705,751 vaccinated with Pfizer while 317,992 vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson. 931,998 are fully vaccinated with 124,250 received booster dosage to boost the immunity against COVID-19. Number of people that received 1st dose of AstraZeneca was 163,967 and 142,542 received 2nd dose. Number of people that received 1st dose of Moderna was 303,661 and 189,494 received 2nd dose and 26,435 received booster. Additionally, up to 325,966 people were vaccinated with first dose of Pfizer vaccine and 309,657 received 2nd dose while 70,128 were given booster dose. The State also vaccinated another 290,305 people with Johnson & Johnson and 27,687 of them were given booster dose.