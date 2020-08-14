Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - July 2020

5.6 Million People in need of health care

4.4 Million targeted by the Health Sector

1.9 Million * IDPs in the three States

>2.0 million people reached in 2020***

Highlights

• COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing in the three states. In Borno, currently, 12 out of 27 LGAs are affected and >80% of reported cases are among travellers tested at POE locations. Challenges remain around stigma and discrimination among people discharged from quarantine and treatment centres; this results that the majority of confirmed cases (73%) are opting for self-isolation. Partners are working to scale up the COVID-19 surveillance and contact tracing efforts to enable rapid detection, isolation, testing, and management of cases.

• As of 30th July 2020, 88% of 844 confirmed cases in BAY states have been discharged since the beginning of the COVID-19 response. With 40 new cases, Adamawa state maintains a weekly lead in COVID-19 burden among the BAY states; Yola North and South LGAs account for 75% of all cases in the state. Yobe state launched a heroes campaign to celebrate survivors of COVID-19 who were declared as “heroes and heroines” • As the schools’ plan to resume, SMoH, WHO and other partners are putting measures in place to ensure compliance with the guidelines for the safe reopening of schools in the state through timely IPC measures.

• Malaria SMC Cycle-1 implementation in Borno State Started on 11th July 2020. The campaign was based on three strategies i.e. House to House (H2H), Reach every settlement (RES) and engagement of community informants from inaccessible areas. 25 accessible LGAs were planned for the implementation, with (CIIAs) in these LGAs are fully accessible, partially accessible and inaccessible areas. As such, the fully accessible areas were reached by H2H teams, partially accessible areas were reached using the RES teams, while inaccessible areas were reached through CIIAs. This was to ensure that all eligible children within the 25 LGAs were protected from malaria.

• Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, attacks on health care have received increasing attention. As health care providers worldwide search for effective solutions to protect health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep in mind that incidents of attacks should not be viewed as isolated events, but as one piece of a larger puzzle. One of the health facility in Chabal Limanti in Magumeri LGA recently renovated by WHO was vandalized by BHT, while drugs and equipment were carried away.