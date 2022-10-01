Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - August 2022

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

Total Persons Vaccinated with at least 1 dose (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 677,250 which accounts for 21.10% of the state target vaccinated with first dose. Total Persons Vaccinated with 2nd dose (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 202,291 which account for 6.30% of the state target vaccinated with second dose. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 39,414. Partially and Fully Vaccinated. Total Fully Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson) = 458,754 which accounts to 14.30% fully Vaccinated. Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 39,414. Total Partially Vaccinated (without 2nd dose yet) - (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 420,789 - 202,291 = 218,496 which accounts to 51.93% pending fully vaccinated. Total Zero Dose - (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson) = 3,209,130 - 677,250 = 2,531,880 which accounts to 78.90% Zero dose Unvaccinated. AstraZeneca: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 170,557. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 95,733 (which accounts to 56.13% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca). Moderna: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 67,832. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Moderna = 41,079 (which accounts to 60.56% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 6,653. Pfizer: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 182,398. Total fully (2nd Dose) Vaccinated with Pfizer = 65,479 (which accounts to 35.90% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 21,782. Johnson & Johnson: Total fully (1st Dose = 1 dose) Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 256,463. Booster Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 10,979.

YOBE STATE:

As at 18th September 2022, up to four hundred and twenty-two thousand, five hundred and ninety-five (422,595) eligible people were partially vaccinated and three hundred and fifty-two thousands, two hundred and sixty-two (352,262) were fully vaccinated with coverage of 17.1%. Of the total people vaccinated 69,149 people were vaccinated with the 1st dose of Moderna while 39,147 received 2nd dose and another 671 were given booster dose. Number of people that received 1st dose of AstraZeneca was 123, 261 and 68,746 received 2nd dose. Additionally, up to 230,185 people were vaccinated with first dose of Pfizer vaccine and 69,902 received 2nd dose while 6,109 were given booster dose. The State also vaccinated another 183,467 people with Johnson & Johnson and 4,021 of them were given booster dose. About one thousand, and ninety-seven (1,097) AEFI have been reported. One thousand, and ninety-seven (1,095) are non-serious, and two (2) are serious AEFIs.

ADAMAWA STATE:

From the beginning of COVD-19 vaccination including (1st, 2nd and booster), 306,509 has been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, 519,590 vaccinated with Moderna, 705,751 vaccinated with Pfizer while 317,992 vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson. 931,998 are fully vaccinated with 124,250 received booster dosage to boost the immunity against COVID-19. Number of people that received 1st dose of AstraZeneca was 163,967 and 142,542 received 2nd dose. Number of people that received 1st dose of Moderna was 303,661 and 189,494 received 2nd dose and 26,435 received booster. Additionally, up to 325,966 people were vaccinated with first dose of Pfizer vaccine and 309,657 received 2nd dose while 70,128 were given booster dose. The State also vaccinated another 290,305 people with Johnson & Johnson and 27,687 of them were given booster dose.