Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - April 2022

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

Total Partially Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 255,058 which accounts to 7.95% Vaccinated with 1st Dose. Total Fully Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson) = 156,083 which accounts to 4.86% fully Vaccinated (Percentage of total 1st doses vaccinated with 2nd doses = 61.20%). Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 10,036. AstraZeneca: Total Partially Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 145,940. Total Fully Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 75,895 (which accounts to 52.0% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca). Moderna: Total Partially Vaccinated with Moderna = 65,566. Total Fully Vaccinated with Moderna = 37,132 (which accounts to 56.63% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 6,461. Pfizer. Total Partially Vaccinated with Pfizer = 43,552. Total Fully Vaccinated with Pfizer = 9,615 (which accounts to 22.08% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 3,431. Johnson & Johnson: Total Fully Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 33,441. Booster Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 144.

YOBE STATE:

Total people vaccinated in the States: 1st dose = 287,545 and percentage coverage per target Population is 13.9%. 2nd dose = 118,645 and percentage coverage per target Population is 5.7%. Moderna 1st dose = 61,206 and 2nd dose = 33,536 with Booster dose = 465; AstraZeneca 1st dose = 121,614 and 2nd dose = 66,225; Pfizer 1st dose = 81,166 and 2nd dose =18,884 with Booster = 4,245; Johnson & Johnson 23,559. Moderna: From 24th August 2021 to 22nd May 2022, a total of 61,206 people had received 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of this number 27,396 were Females and 33,810 were Males. While 33,536 people received 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine, this include 13,146 females and 18,390 Males. Moderna Booster: 465 were vaccinated (282 Males and 183 Female). AstraZeneca: From March 2021 to 22nd May, 2022, a total of 121,614 people received 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (75,928 Males, & 45,686 Female), while 66,225 people had received 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. Of the doses received, 23,992 were Female and 42,233 Males. Pfizer: A total of 81,166 had received 1st dose, comprises 47,763 Males and 33,403 Females, and only 18,884 people received 2nd dose (10,716 Males and & 8,168 Females). Pfizer Booster: 3,866 were vaccinated (2,305 Males and 1,561 Females). Johnson & Johnson: 1st dose = 23,559 (12,487 Males & 11,072 Females).

ADAMAWA STATE:

During the Mass Vaccination of AstraZeneca, for the 1st phase of AstraZeneca Vaccination, a total of 39,872 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 28,689 came for the second dose vaccination, while during the 2nd phase of AstraZeneca vaccination, a total of 17,430 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 11,300 came for the 2nd dose vaccination, and during the 3rd phase 100,337 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 88,514 came for the 2nd dose vaccination. A total of 376 non-serious AEFI were reported across 18 LGAs with 1 serious AEFI from Guyuk LGA. During the 2nd dose 382 non-serious AEFI were reported from 18 LGAs. During the Phase 2 Moderna Vaccination a total of 33,186 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 28,946 came for the 2nd dose vaccination and during phase 3, 228,449 came for the 1st dose and 128,109 came for the 2nd dose vaccination and 4,176 came for the booster vaccination. A total of 135 non-serious AEFI were reported across 16 LGAs of the Moderna 1st dose vaccination and 1 Serious AEFI from Mayo-Belwa LGA. During the 2nd dose 123 non-serious AEFI were reported from 11 LGAs and the booster vaccination 33 Non-AEFI were reported from Michika: 2, Yola North: 10 and Yola South: 21. During the 3rd phase for Pfizer vaccination a total of 136,910 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 60,820 came for the 2nd dose vaccination while 9,930 came for the Booster vaccination. A total of 62 non-serious AEFI were reported across 6 LGAs of the 1st dose Pfizer vaccination, during the 2nd dose vaccination 42 non-serious AEFI were reported from Fufore: 15, Gombi: 4, Michika: 4, Mubi South: 6 and Yola South: 13. During, the booster vaccination 59 non-AEFI were reported from (Fufore: 1, Guyuk: 7, Hong: 2, Jada: 9, Mayo-Belwa: 4, Michika: 11, Mubi North: 5, Numan: 2, Yola North: 3 and Yola South: 15.