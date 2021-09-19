Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - August 2021

5.8 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

5.3 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 MILLION IDPs IN THE THREE STATES

> 1.85 MILLION PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021

BORNO STATE:

Of the total targeted 31,608 persons for the Moderna 1st doses vaccination 26,848 persons have so far been vaccinated which account for 85% Coverage (Male - 16,951 and Female - 9,897). A total of 21 non serious AEFI were also reported across 4 LGAs (Maiduguri-8, Gwoza-7, Biu-3 and Shani-3) as at day 23 of the Moderna 1st dose vaccination. Of the total 10,320 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine for the 2nd Phase Vaccination, a total of 3,415 persons came for their 1st dose while 2,384 persons came for their 2nd dose vaccination (i.e.) a total of 5,799 persons have so far been vaccinated during the 2nd phase vaccination with AstraZeneca Vaccines. A single AEFI with AstraZeneca 2nd dose vaccine was reported from Maiduguri LGA as well.

Also recall that during the 1st phase vaccination, a total of 40,438 came for 1st dose and 23,763 came for 2nd dose. Therefore, the cumulative 1st dose AstraZeneca is (40,438 + 2,384 = 43,853 persons) and cumulative 2nd dose is (23,763+5,799 = 26,147persons) which thus account for 59.6% Fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca Vaccines.

YOBE STATE:

Of the total targeted 38,895 persons for the AstraZeneca vaccination for first dose 30,987 persons have so far been vaccinated which account for 80% Coverage (Male - 21,348 and Female - 9,639). A total of 576 non serious AEFI were also reported across all LGAs while two serious AEFI were reported from Bade and Tarmua LGAs.

For Moderna vaccination, Yobe state have recorded a total of 19,572 vaccinated individuals across the 17 LGAs. This is to say that Moderna has covered 39% of 1st dose fully vaccinated population in the state.

ADAMAWA STATE:

Of the total 50,022 doses received for the Moderna 1st doses vaccination 33,192 persons have so far been vaccinated (Male - 20,691 and Female - 12,501). A total of 106 non serious AEFI were also reported across 11 LGAs (Demsa-4, Fufore-1, Ganye-6, Gombi-15, Jada-9, Maiha-3, Mayo Belwa-42, Michika-1, Shelleng-3) as at 17-9-2021 of the Moderna 1st dose vaccination.

Of the total 6,440 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine for the 2nd Phase Vaccination, a total of 2,713 persons came for their 1st dose while 3,837 persons came for their 2nd dose vaccination i.e. a total of 5,897 persons have so far been vaccinated during the 2nd phase vaccination with AstraZeneca Vaccines. One AEFI was reported from Michika during the 1st dose vaccination; a total of 7 non-serious AEFI were also reported across 2 LGAs (Lamurde-6, Mayo-Belwa-1) as at 18-9-2021 of the Moderna 2nd dose vaccination.

Also recall that during the 1st phase vaccination, a total of 39,872 came for 1st dose and 28,689 came for 2nd dose. Therefore, the cumulative 1st dose AstraZeneca is (2,713 +39,872 = 43,625 persons) and cumulative 2nd dose is (3,837+28,689 = 32,442 persons) which thus account for 74% Coverage for the state Fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca Vaccines.