Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - July 2021

5.8 Million PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

5.3 Million PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 Million IDPs IN TH

> 1.6 Million PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021

Highlights

The Nigerian government on 2nd of August received four million and eighty doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Biden-Harris administration of the United States of America. The vaccines, which were delivered through the COVAX facility, a vaccine alliance aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines globally, had earlier arrived in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday (1st August, 2021). The vaccines were received and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/477073-nigeria-receives-4-million-doses-of-vaccine-from-u-s.html

Nigeria has taken delivery of 117,600 Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine on 12 August 2021 in Abuja. The delivery marks the first wave of arrivals of COVID-19 vaccines procured through the African Union. “The arrival of these vaccines will be yet another step in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). He adds that the shipment, is the first batch of the vaccine from the African Union which would be received in segments monthly until total 29.8 million doses are completed. Speaking on the advantage of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, ED said, “The single dose vaccine will be a viable tool to interrupt the spread of the pandemic especially in the rural areas, riverine and hard to reach places. It would be more beneficial for Nigeria, given its huge difficult terrains, coupled with weak systems for keeping track of people and logistics involved for delivering the second doses.” The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is stored between 2°C and 8°C (36°F and 46°F): Storage unit temperatures must be monitored regularly and checked and recorded at the beginning of each workday to determine if any excursions have occurred since the last temperature check. Taking partners and journalists round the National Strategic Cold Store where the vaccines are kept, Dr. Shuaib said that, the country has proven with the storage of the AstraZeneca vaccine that it has the right equipment to adequately store the Janssen vaccine which requires same storage temperature. In his remark, the WHO country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo commended the effort of the Nigerian government in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and making available vaccine for the populace. Dr Mulombo said that the arrival of the is a symbolic landmark in Nigeria’s widely acclaimed successful response to COVID-19 pandemic. Pledging WHO’s continuous commitment to supporting the country in reaching its targeted population with safe and effective vaccines, Dr Mulombo said that as the only single dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for use to date, the Janssen is an important tool for accessing hard-to-reach populations, thus playing a key role in preventing infections and reducing deaths across Nigeria. https://reliefweb.int/report/nigeria/nigeria-receives-117600-doses-johnsonjohnson-vaccines-next-phase-covid-19